Excise Policy Case: ED issues 9th summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks to join probe on March 21

'I saw the pitch...': Mohammed Kaif's big claim on India's 2023 World Cup defeat against Australia

Nita Ambani lost 18 kg during son Anant Ambani's weightloss journey, here's how

Education

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC on her third attempt after graduating from DU, her AIR was...

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Everyone knows how difficult it is to pass any civil services exam. A significant amount of focus and discipline are required. A small number of students pass the UPSC exam each year and go on to become IAS, IPS, or IFS officers out of the lakhs of students who take the exam every year.
Today, we'll look at the inspiring story of IAS Smriti Mishra, whose perseverance led her to win the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022, earning an extraordinary All India Rank (AIR) of 4 on her third attempt after two previous failed attempts. Smriti Mishra's three years of unwavering dedication paid off with the prestigious AIR-4 . 

Smriti, who is originally from Prayagraj, completed her schooling in Agra and Miranda House College, Delhi University, with a B.Sc. Since she was a teenager, she has been inspired by her father to wear the distinguished title of an IAS officer. 

After graduating, Smriti set out to pursue her dream of being a UPSC officer. Even though her first two attempts were unsuccessful, she learned the nuances of her approach and improved her tactics for the third try.

Speaking about her methodical preparation process, Smriti shared that she reads two newspapers a day and makes notes from them. Using her own handwritten notes, keeping up with current events, and carefully going over last year's test questions were the main components of her preparation. She also carefully compared and improved her own strategy by studying the notes and answer scripts of previous year's toppers. 

Through her journey, Smriti Mishra embodies tenacity and determination, highlighting the proverb that says persistence in the face of difficulty eventually results in success. She is a prime example of the value of persistently pursuing goals despite obstacles due to her unshakable dedication to them.

