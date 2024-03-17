Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC on her third attempt after graduating from DU, her AIR was...

Smriti, who is originally from Prayagraj, completed her schooling in Agra and Miranda House College, Delhi University, with a B.Sc. Since she was a teenager, she has been inspired by her father to wear the distinguished title of an IAS officer.

Everyone knows how difficult it is to pass any civil services exam. A significant amount of focus and discipline are required. A small number of students pass the UPSC exam each year and go on to become IAS, IPS, or IFS officers out of the lakhs of students who take the exam every year.

Today, we'll look at the inspiring story of IAS Smriti Mishra, whose perseverance led her to win the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022, earning an extraordinary All India Rank (AIR) of 4 on her third attempt after two previous failed attempts. Smriti Mishra's three years of unwavering dedication paid off with the prestigious AIR-4 .

Smriti, who is originally from Prayagraj, completed her schooling in Agra and Miranda House College, Delhi University, with a B.Sc. Since she was a teenager, she has been inspired by her father to wear the distinguished title of an IAS officer.

After graduating, Smriti set out to pursue her dream of being a UPSC officer. Even though her first two attempts were unsuccessful, she learned the nuances of her approach and improved her tactics for the third try.

Speaking about her methodical preparation process, Smriti shared that she reads two newspapers a day and makes notes from them. Using her own handwritten notes, keeping up with current events, and carefully going over last year's test questions were the main components of her preparation. She also carefully compared and improved her own strategy by studying the notes and answer scripts of previous year's toppers.

Through her journey, Smriti Mishra embodies tenacity and determination, highlighting the proverb that says persistence in the face of difficulty eventually results in success. She is a prime example of the value of persistently pursuing goals despite obstacles due to her unshakable dedication to them.