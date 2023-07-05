Meet IAS officer Ananya Singh, topper in Class 10, 12, cracked UPSC exam at 22, got AIR 51

IAS officer Ananya Singh/Instagram

Lakhs of candidates every year give the UPSC exam to become an IAS officer but only some of them find success and manage to fulfill their dream of cracking the UPSC exam. Many aspirants succeed to crack the UPSC exam after three-four attempts but some candidates clear the exam on their first attempt and IAS Ananya Singh is one of them.

IAS Ananya Singh managed to crack the UPSC exam and became an IAS officer when she was just 22 years old. In the UPSC exam, IAS Ananya Singh got the 51st rank.

IAS officer Ananya Singh hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and she has completed her schooling at St Mary's Convent School. IAS officer Ananya Singh was a district topper from the CISCE board in both Class 10th and 12th. She has completed her graduation in Economics Honors from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

IAS officer Ananya Singh is very good at playing synthesizer and is fond of reading. In an interview with Delhi Knowledge Track, Ananya said that she started practising answer writing again, after taking the Main exam.

She further said she could not focus on writing much because of the lack of time. However, she cracked the UPSC exam in the very first attempt.

IAS officer Ananya Singh is currently posted in West Bengal. She is very active on social media and has over 39,000 followers on Instagram.