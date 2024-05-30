Twitter
Viral video: Massive fire breaks out at Noida’s Lotus Boulevard Society, watch

A massive fire broke out at Noida’s Lotus Boulevard Society in sector 100.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 30, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

A massive fire broke out at Noida’s Lotus Boulevard Society in sector 100 on Thursday morning. The fire is said to have occurred after an air conditioner exploded in Tower 28. "At around 10 AM we got a call about a fire that has broken out in the Boulevard Society in Sector 100. We sent five fire tenders to the spot. Because of firefighting systems present here, the fire was extinguished before we could arrive," Noida Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said.

"The fire started due to a split AC blast. The good thing is that the fire was contained to just one room. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident," he added.

The soaring temperatures have caused a significant increase in fire incidents, with the Delhi Fire Services receiving over 200 calls daily.

"We are receiving more than 200 fire-related calls per day, this is the highest in the last 10 years... All equipment and manpower are stretched, it's a tough time for the Delhi Fire Department. 12 people including children have so far died in May in Delhi... We are mainly receiving calls from industrial areas related to industry and godowns, and in these areas, it takes more time... If the temperature rises by just 1 degree more, I think the calls will cross 250 per day. We have adopted new technologies. Many of the equipment like drones... are there that the fire department has bought for the first time," Delhi Fire Department Director Atul Garg told ANI.

 

A video doing the rounds on X shows huge plumes of smoke billowing from one of the apartments in the residential society.

With agency inputs

