Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Date Sheet for 1st & 2nd year released at bseh.org.in, check steps to download, other details

The Haryana Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) 2023 Date Sheet has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH. The board has announced the schedules for the first and second-year examinations which the candidates can view on the BSEH’s official website - www.bseh.org.in.
As per the official announcement, the date sheet for Theory Paper D.El.Ed 1st Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021, 2022), mercy/special chances (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023 has been issued.
The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 test is all set to begin on July 21 and end on August 14.
The datasheet for the theoretical paper of D.El.Ed 2nd Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021) Mercy/special opportunity (Admission Year-2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) test for July-2023 is also made available.
The exam will take place from July 22 up to August 16.
Haryana D.EL.ED 2023: Steps to download the date sheet
Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bseh.org.in.
Step 2: Click on the "Haryana D. El. Ed date sheet 2023" link under "Quick Tabs" on the homepage
Step 3: The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 timetable will open
Step 4: After reviewing, download the Haryana D.El.Ed date sheet
Step 5: Print a copy of it for future use
Haryana D.EL.ED 2023: Date Sheet
July 21: DE 101 -Childhood and Development of Children
July 24: DE 102 -Education, Society, Curriculum and Learner
July 26: DE 103 - Pedagogy Across the Curriculum, ICT & Action Research DE-104 PedagogyAcrosstheCurriculum (Ad. Y-2016)
July 28: DE 104 -Contemporary Indian Society
DE 104 -Contemporary Indian Society (Ad.Y-2016)
August 1: DE 105 -Proficiency & Pedagogy of Mathematics Education
DE 108 -Mathematics Education for Primary School Child (Ad.Y-2016)
August 3: DE 106 -Proficiency & Pedagogy of Environmental Studies
August 5: DE 107 -Proficiency in English Language / Proficiency in English (Ad.Y-2016)
August 8: DE 108 - Proficiency in the Hindi Language
DE 108 - ProficiencyinHindi (Ad.Y-2016)
August 10: DE 109 - Proficiency in Urdu Language / Proficiency in Urdu (Ad.Y-2016)
DE 110 -Proficiency in the Punjabi Language
DE 111 - Proficiency in the Sanskrit Language
August 14: DE 105 – Understanding Language & Early Literacy (Ad.Y-2016)
Candidates can visit the BSEH’s official website for more information on the D.El.Ed.