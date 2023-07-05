Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Date Sheet for 1st & 2nd year released at bseh.org.in, check steps to download, other details

As per the official announcement, the date sheet for Theory Paper D.El.Ed 1st Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021, 2022), mercy/special chances (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023 has been issued.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Date Sheet for 1st & 2nd year released at bseh.org.in, check steps to download, other details
Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Date Sheet for 1st & 2nd year released at bseh.org.in, check steps to download, other details

The Haryana Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) 2023 Date Sheet has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH. The board has announced the schedules for the first and second-year examinations which the candidates can view on the BSEH’s official website - www.bseh.org.in.

As per the official announcement, the date sheet for Theory Paper D.El.Ed 1st Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021, 2022), mercy/special chances (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023 has been issued. 

The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 test is all set to begin on July 21 and end on August 14.

The datasheet for the theoretical paper of D.El.Ed 2nd Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021) Mercy/special opportunity (Admission Year-2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) test for July-2023 is also made available.

The exam will take place from July 22 up to August 16.

Haryana D.EL.ED 2023: Steps to download the date sheet 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Haryana D. El. Ed date sheet 2023" link under "Quick Tabs" on the homepage 

Step 3: The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 timetable will open

Step 4: After reviewing, download the Haryana D.El.Ed date sheet

Step 5: Print a copy of it for future use

Haryana D.EL.ED 2023: Date Sheet 

July 21: DE 101 -Childhood and Development of Children

July 24: DE 102 -Education, Society, Curriculum and Learner

July 26: DE 103 - Pedagogy Across the Curriculum, ICT & Action Research DE-104 PedagogyAcrosstheCurriculum (Ad. Y-2016)

July 28: DE 104 -Contemporary Indian Society
DE 104 -Contemporary Indian Society (Ad.Y-2016)

August 1: DE 105 -Proficiency & Pedagogy of Mathematics Education
DE 108 -Mathematics Education for Primary School Child (Ad.Y-2016)

August 3: DE 106 -Proficiency & Pedagogy of Environmental Studies

August 5: DE 107 -Proficiency in English Language / Proficiency in English (Ad.Y-2016)

August 8: DE 108 - Proficiency in the Hindi Language
DE 108 - ProficiencyinHindi (Ad.Y-2016)

August 10: DE 109 - Proficiency in Urdu Language / Proficiency in Urdu (Ad.Y-2016)
DE 110 -Proficiency in the Punjabi Language
DE 111 - Proficiency in the Sanskrit Language

August 14: DE 105 – Understanding Language & Early Literacy (Ad.Y-2016)

Candidates can visit the BSEH’s official website for more information on the D.El.Ed.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India
Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'
Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India beat Kuwait to win SAFF Championship 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.