Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 Date Sheet for 1st & 2nd year released at bseh.org.in, check steps to download, other details

The Haryana Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) 2023 Date Sheet has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH. The board has announced the schedules for the first and second-year examinations which the candidates can view on the BSEH’s official website - www.bseh.org.in.

As per the official announcement, the date sheet for Theory Paper D.El.Ed 1st Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021, 2022), mercy/special chances (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023 has been issued.

The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 test is all set to begin on July 21 and end on August 14.

The datasheet for the theoretical paper of D.El.Ed 2nd Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021) Mercy/special opportunity (Admission Year-2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) test for July-2023 is also made available.

The exam will take place from July 22 up to August 16.

Haryana D.EL.ED 2023: Steps to download the date sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Haryana D. El. Ed date sheet 2023" link under "Quick Tabs" on the homepage

Step 3: The Haryana D.El.Ed 2023 timetable will open

Step 4: After reviewing, download the Haryana D.El.Ed date sheet

Step 5: Print a copy of it for future use

Haryana D.EL.ED 2023: Date Sheet

July 21: DE 101 -Childhood and Development of Children

July 24: DE 102 -Education, Society, Curriculum and Learner

July 26: DE 103 - Pedagogy Across the Curriculum, ICT & Action Research DE-104 PedagogyAcrosstheCurriculum (Ad. Y-2016)

July 28: DE 104 -Contemporary Indian Society

DE 104 -Contemporary Indian Society (Ad.Y-2016)

August 1: DE 105 -Proficiency & Pedagogy of Mathematics Education

DE 108 -Mathematics Education for Primary School Child (Ad.Y-2016)

August 3: DE 106 -Proficiency & Pedagogy of Environmental Studies

August 5: DE 107 -Proficiency in English Language / Proficiency in English (Ad.Y-2016)

August 8: DE 108 - Proficiency in the Hindi Language

DE 108 - ProficiencyinHindi (Ad.Y-2016)

August 10: DE 109 - Proficiency in Urdu Language / Proficiency in Urdu (Ad.Y-2016)

DE 110 -Proficiency in the Punjabi Language

DE 111 - Proficiency in the Sanskrit Language

August 14: DE 105 – Understanding Language & Early Literacy (Ad.Y-2016)

Candidates can visit the BSEH’s official website for more information on the D.El.Ed.