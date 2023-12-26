Meet former IAS officer who acted in many films, joined politics with Congress, later shifted to BJP

Schooled in a small village of Karnataka, K Shivram went from a state government job to an IAS officer and also had a successful acting career before he joined politics.

A man of many talents, K Shivram (also written K Shivaramu) holds the accolade of being the first person in India to clear the prestigious Indian Administrative Services (IAS) exam in Kannada language. Born on April 6, 1953, the former IAS officer and Kannada actor comes from a humble background.

Schooled in his village Uraga Halli in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, Shivram learnt typing and shorthand to land a government job. He joined the state police department in the Intelligence Unit in 1973 and then cleared the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) exam. However, his dream was to become an IAS officer, which he fulfilled in 1986.

During a long IAS career, he has served in various capacities in Bijapur, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Koppal, Davangere district. He has served as Mass Education Commissioner, Food Commissioner and MD of MSIL. He joined the Kannada Film Industry in 1993 and went on to play several major roles after his debut with the film Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake. He has been an actor in films including Vasantha Kaavya, Prathibhatane, Kalanayaka, Yaarige Beda Duddu, Game for Love, Naaga, Moodala Seemeyali, Subhash, Jai and Tiger.

After his retirement as an IAS officer, Shivram ventured into politics in 2013. He was first part of Indian National Congress before switching to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular). He unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections from the Bijapur constituency. Shivram again joined the Congress but eventually shifted to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He serves as a member of the party’s State Executive Committee in Karnataka.