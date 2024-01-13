Meet first female IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh who cracked UPSC exam with AIR…

Tenzing Yangki’s journey is not only inspirational but also a historical achievement as she became the first female IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh.

Becoming an IPS officer is a dream for thousands of people in this country. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam through which a person can fulfill his/her dream of becoming an IPS officer is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, students in large numbers appear for the toughest exam. As it is a very competitive exam, only a few hundred manage to clear the exam and get a chance to become a civil servant. Here’s one such story of an IPS officer Tenzing Yangki, who cleared the 2022 UPSC exam and secured All India Rank 545.

Tenzing Yangki’s journey is not only inspirational but also a historical achievement as she became the first female IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh. Yangki's sheer dedication to achieving the prestigious post has become an inspiration to thousands of people, especially women.

Interestingly, Yankgi comes from a family who has worked in civil services. Her father, the late Thupten Tempa had served as a minister. Before joining politics, his remarkable contributions also extended to the Indian Revenue Service and the Indian Administrative Service, where he had a thriving career.

According to Northeast Today, Thupten Tempa followed in the footsteps of his father, the late Nyerpa Khow, who played a crucial role as the first political assistant in Tawang. Nyerpa Khow, with the support of Major Bob Khathing, played a significant role in bringing the Tawang region under Indian rule.

The accomplishments of Yangki resonate with her family's deep-rooted commitment to public service and contribution to the growth of the country.

Yangki had showcased her dedication and passion for public service early on in her life. Prior to appearing for the UPSC exam, she had also cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) exam in 2017.