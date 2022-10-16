Madhya Pradesh becomes first-ever state to release MBBS books in Hindi :Check available courses

MBBS in Hindi | Photo: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the first-ever Hindi version of MBBS course books in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang were also present on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Today Amit Shah has brought a new dawn in the lives of children of the poor, who could get admission to medical colleges but were caught in the web of English and many times could not pass exams and left their studies."

Madhya Pradesh will become the first state to start MBBS courses in Hindi and initially, Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry will be studied in Hindi. The newly launched Hindi book of the above-mentioned courses is translated by a team of 97 experts over a period of 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday said that the move will bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium.

Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "It is a big day. For the first time in the country, medical education in Hindi will begin in Madhya Pradesh. Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the Hindi versions of textbooks of all three subjects of the first year - Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry today."

"This is a matter of joy for me. It now becomes clear that if medical education is possible in Hindi, any course is possible in Hindi. This will bring a major change in the lives of youth, especially those from Hindi backgrounds," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

