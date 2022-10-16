Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Madhya Pradesh becomes first-ever state to release MBBS books in Hindi :Check available courses

Amit Shah has launched the first-ever Hindi versions of MBBS course books in Bhopal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 05:11 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh becomes first-ever state to release MBBS books in Hindi :Check available courses
MBBS in Hindi | Photo: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the first-ever Hindi version of MBBS course books in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang were also present on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Today Amit Shah has brought a new dawn in the lives of children of the poor, who could get admission to medical colleges but were caught in the web of English and many times could not pass exams and left their studies."

Madhya Pradesh will become the first state to start MBBS courses in Hindi and initially, Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry will be studied in Hindi.  The newly launched Hindi book of the above-mentioned courses is translated by a team of 97 experts over a period of 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. 

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday said that the move will bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium.

Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "It is a big day. For the first time in the country, medical education in Hindi will begin in Madhya Pradesh. Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the Hindi versions of textbooks of all three subjects of the first year - Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry today."

"This is a matter of joy for me. It now becomes clear that if medical education is possible in Hindi, any course is possible in Hindi. This will bring a major change in the lives of youth, especially those from Hindi backgrounds," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read: Common seat allotment to increased ECA: Changes introduced for DU admission 2022

    TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
    More
    Popular Stories
    More
    Most Viewed
    More
    Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
    Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
    Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on your Diwali party
    PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
    5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
    Speed Reads
    More
    First-image
    Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    Most Watched
    More
    DNA Originals
    More

    Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.