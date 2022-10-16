Common seat allotment to increased ECA: Changes introduced for DU admission 2022

Delhi University admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

This year, Delhi University has adopted the entrance exam for the first time. With the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) candidates will be granted admission to DU colleges on the basis of the entrance test and class 12 will not be considered. With the introduction of the entrance exam system, there are a lot many changes introduced in the admission process.

Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

Admission via the CSAS is being conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. The admissions are open for 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

Simulated list

The tentative simulated list was released yesterday. The simulated list is being released to give students an idea of the college and course they are getting. If a student feels there are limited chances of getting admission in their preferred college or course or a better opportunity is opening up. They will have a window to change their order of preference of courses and colleges.

30 Percent Reservation

Delhi University will give admission to 20 per cent “extra students" under unreserved and OBC categories and 30 per cent in the SC/ST category to fill the maximum seats in undergraduate courses in the first round of counselling this year.

Increase in ECA

The intake of students via sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) quota is expected to be roughly five per cent of the total significantly surpassing the one percent trend over the years. The weightage of the certificated and physical trials for the reserved seats is set at 75 percent, while the CUET scores will be given a weightage of 25 percent. The first merit list will be out on October 18.

