Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet engineer who left high-paying job, built Rs 300 crore company from home with meagre investment, her business is…

SC to hear today Delhi govt plea seeking direction to Haryana to release surplus water

Planetary Parade Today: Here’s how to watch rare cosmic event

Meet man who started business with just Rs 10000, turned it into Rs 25400 crore company, his net worth is…

WhatsApp testing these new features, currently available only to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet engineer who left high-paying job, built Rs 300 crore company from home with meagre investment, her business is…

SC to hear today Delhi govt plea seeking direction to Haryana to release surplus water

Planetary Parade Today: Here’s how to watch rare cosmic event

10 yoga asanas to look younger

8 health benefits of Ice Apple

This Mughal emperor wore different color dress everyday, here's why

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking him 'from where he is getting money' to build his new house

This film was made on taboo subject, yet earned five times its budget, marked lead actors' debut, won 3 National Awards

Not Suniel Shetty, but this actor was playing Dev in Dhadkan, he later replaced action star from Sunny Deol's...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who started business with just Rs 10000, turned it into Rs 25400 crore company, his net worth is…

Vedant Fashions, the company that Ravi Modi named after his only son, has emerged out to be one the popular brands for selling traditional Indian clothing.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

Meet man who started business with just Rs 10000, turned it into Rs 25400 crore company, his net worth is…
Image courtesy: Manyavar.com
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    In India's bustling fashion industry, carving out a niche is a challenging feat. With only a handful of players reigning over the clothing market, particularly in the ethnic wear segment, the competition is fierce. One such company that is dominating the ethnic wear segment is Vedant Fashions which owns renowned brands including Manyavar, Mohey, Mebaz, Twamev, and Manthan. 

    Ravi Modi, Chairman and Managing Director of Vedant Fashions, has become a prominent figure in India's business realm, showcasing remarkable success as he steered his company towards a profitable IPO in 2022.

    Hailing from Kolkata, Ravi Modi started his career as a salesman in his father’s clothes shop when he was 13. With a desire to start something of his own, he embarked on an entrepreneurial journey after gaining valuable experience working for an apparel shop. As a result, he started Vedant Fashions in 2002 with just Rs 10,000 that he received from his mother.

    He started off by producing Indian clothes and took his venture to various parts of India, creating the roots for Manyavar. His enterprise experienced significant growth as he made smart decisions which included the launch of exclusive brand stores and distributions to prominent retail stores.

    Today, Vedant Fashions, the company that Modi named after his only son, has emerged out to be one the popular brands for selling traditional Indian clothing.

    Manyavar, a renowned brand, has captured the hearts of customers with its exquisite collection of Indian wedding attire. From men's kurtas, sherwanis, and jackets to women's lehengas and sarees, Manyavar offers a diverse range of traditional garments that cater to various tastes and preferences.

    At present, Manyavar has 600+ stores in over 240 cities and in 5 countries with 15 international stores in the U.A.E., Canada, U.S.A, and UK.

    The brand's popularity was further boosted because of endorsements from famous personalities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan.

    Under Modi's guidance, Vedant Fashions currently boasts an impressive market capitalisation of approximately Rs 25400 crore. According to Forbes, Modi holds a massive net worth of $2.8 billion (Rs 23369 crore approx.).

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Imtiaz Ali opens up on Shah Rukh, Anushka's Jab Harry Met Sejal failure, calls it ‘unfortunate child’: ‘I felt like...'

    It's Mukesh Ambani vs Bezos vs Sundar Pichai as Reliance launches 'JioFinance', know top features

    Uttar Pradesh heatwave: 166 die of extreme heat in one day, frequent power outages sparks protests

    Lions tackle raging river in viral video, internet is stunned

    Meet actor who once made tea on sets, cleaned floor, is now worth Rs 280 crore; flies in private jet, earns...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

    Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement