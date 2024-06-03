Meet man who started business with just Rs 10000, turned it into Rs 25400 crore company, his net worth is…

Vedant Fashions, the company that Ravi Modi named after his only son, has emerged out to be one the popular brands for selling traditional Indian clothing.

In India's bustling fashion industry, carving out a niche is a challenging feat. With only a handful of players reigning over the clothing market, particularly in the ethnic wear segment, the competition is fierce. One such company that is dominating the ethnic wear segment is Vedant Fashions which owns renowned brands including Manyavar, Mohey, Mebaz, Twamev, and Manthan.

Ravi Modi, Chairman and Managing Director of Vedant Fashions, has become a prominent figure in India's business realm, showcasing remarkable success as he steered his company towards a profitable IPO in 2022.

Hailing from Kolkata, Ravi Modi started his career as a salesman in his father’s clothes shop when he was 13. With a desire to start something of his own, he embarked on an entrepreneurial journey after gaining valuable experience working for an apparel shop. As a result, he started Vedant Fashions in 2002 with just Rs 10,000 that he received from his mother.

He started off by producing Indian clothes and took his venture to various parts of India, creating the roots for Manyavar. His enterprise experienced significant growth as he made smart decisions which included the launch of exclusive brand stores and distributions to prominent retail stores.

Today, Vedant Fashions, the company that Modi named after his only son, has emerged out to be one the popular brands for selling traditional Indian clothing.

Manyavar, a renowned brand, has captured the hearts of customers with its exquisite collection of Indian wedding attire. From men's kurtas, sherwanis, and jackets to women's lehengas and sarees, Manyavar offers a diverse range of traditional garments that cater to various tastes and preferences.

At present, Manyavar has 600+ stores in over 240 cities and in 5 countries with 15 international stores in the U.A.E., Canada, U.S.A, and UK.

The brand's popularity was further boosted because of endorsements from famous personalities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan.

Under Modi's guidance, Vedant Fashions currently boasts an impressive market capitalisation of approximately Rs 25400 crore. According to Forbes, Modi holds a massive net worth of $2.8 billion (Rs 23369 crore approx.).

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.