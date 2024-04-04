Last-minute guide: JEE Main exam begins today, tips to manage stress

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is taken by thousands of Indian engineering students each year in an attempt to gain admission to the best engineering schools in the nation, which include the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). In order to perform well on the JEE Main exam, candidates must learn how to manage their exam stress. Those who adhere to these guidelines can remain composed, concentrate, and give their best effort.

The JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams are administered in two stages, with two sessions for the Main exam. The dates of the JEE Main's first and second sessions are respectively January 24–February 1 and April 4–April 12. At this point, candidates are under a great deal of performance pressure, so it is critical that they understand how to handle test anxiety.

Taking regular breaks is a crucial strategy for managing exam stress. In order to handle mental exhaustion, remember what they have learned, and maintain mental freshness, candidates need to take mental breaks. It is also crucial to maintain high self-confidence, believe in your preparation, and think positively. Avoid discussing new things and interact with your parents to ease your nerves. Most importantly, don't go beyond your preparation level.

Arriving half an hour before the examination centres is recommended. It gives you enough time to understand the do's and don'ts of the exam centres, and you can plan your time accordingly. It's also essential to know the location of your exam centre. Don't start a new chapter or refer to a new book in the last week before the exam. Choose sections that have less risk and more gain, attempt easy questions first, and don't guess if you have no idea about a question. It's better to leave it unanswered than to risk negative marking.

Don't get upset if you find any section tough since you can score in other sections. Keep a check on time while attempting the paper, and try taking the test in two rounds. This way, you can come back to questions that did not strike you in the first round. Lastly, don't be nervous if you find the paper tough because it's the relative performance that counts.