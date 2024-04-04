Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Russia says there is no problem with payment for its oil shipments to India

Last-minute guide: JEE Main exam begins today, tips to manage stress

Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave condition in these places till April 6, check forecast here

Ranbir Kapoor buys swanky new Bentley Continental, its whopping price will shock you

WhatsApp down for several users in India, world

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia in India, which is most expensive house in US?

Ultra expensive gifts Indian billionaires gifted their families

Highest scores in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Ranbir Kapoor buys swanky new Bentley Continental, its whopping price will shock you

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss set to return as Neo, Trinity in Matrix 5; will be first installment in franchise to...

This star kid debut film failed at box office, had no work for 3 years, still has net worth of...

HomeEducation

Education

Last-minute guide: JEE Main exam begins today, tips to manage stress

n order to perform well on the JEE Main exam, candidates must learn how to manage their exam stress.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 06:16 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is taken by thousands of Indian engineering students each year in an attempt to gain admission to the best engineering schools in the nation, which include the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). In order to perform well on the JEE Main exam, candidates must learn how to manage their exam stress. Those who adhere to these guidelines can remain composed, concentrate, and give their best effort.

 The JEE Main and JEE Advanced exams are administered in two stages, with two sessions for the Main exam. The dates of the JEE Main's first and second sessions are respectively January 24–February 1 and April 4–April 12. At this point, candidates are under a great deal of performance pressure, so it is critical that they understand how to handle test anxiety.

Taking regular breaks is a crucial strategy for managing exam stress. In order to handle mental exhaustion, remember what they have learned, and maintain mental freshness, candidates need to take mental breaks. It is also crucial to maintain high self-confidence, believe in your preparation, and think positively. Avoid discussing new things and interact with your parents to ease your nerves. Most importantly, don't go beyond your preparation level.

Arriving half an hour before the examination centres is recommended. It gives you enough time to understand the do's and don'ts of the exam centres, and you can plan your time accordingly. It's also essential to know the location of your exam centre. Don't start a new chapter or refer to a new book in the last week before the exam. Choose sections that have less risk and more gain, attempt easy questions first, and don't guess if you have no idea about a question. It's better to leave it unanswered than to risk negative marking. 

Don't get upset if you find any section tough since you can score in other sections. Keep a check on time while attempting the paper, and try taking the test in two rounds. This way, you can come back to questions that did not strike you in the first round. Lastly, don't be nervous if you find the paper tough because it's the relative performance that counts. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's wedding video leaked; bride wears red, dances and kisses groom on stage

Crew box office collection day 4: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's film holds well on first Monday, collects Rs 4.50 crore

KKR vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Mad Max Furiosa, The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor Joy reveals she secretly married beau Malcolm McRae two years ago

Meet woman who started career with just Rs 110, now earns in Rs 16420000, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement