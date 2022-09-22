Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Kerala school principal stops speeding bus, video goes viral

A principal of a Kerala higher secondary school here has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

Kerala school principal stops speeding bus, video goes viral
Photo: PTI

In a north Kerala district, a school principal made it to the highway to block a speeding inter-district bus to warn its crew to go slowly past the institution and demanded a stoppage at the school bus stop. A video of the recent protest by the principal of a higher secondary school here has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident occurred near PTMHH School in Thazhekode here today morning.

The school principal Sainudheen Sakeer made the private bus, named "Rajaprabha", plying between Kozhikode and Palakkad, stop near the school and listen to him. He made sufficient arrangements also on the highway as an earlier attempt by him failed to stop the speeding bus on his request. Local people said there were several complaints of over-speeding by the private bus earlier also.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: Maharashtra village school reaches final round of World's Best School Prizes

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICAR AIEEA UG Exam 2022: NTA releases answer key, response sheet at icar.nta.nic.in; get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.