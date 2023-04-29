Search icon
JEE Main Result 2023 DECLARED: NTA releases JEE Session 2 result at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

NTA has released JEE Main Result 2023 on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

File photo

JEE Main 2023 Result Update: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 result on the official website. Registered JEE candidates can check result through their application number and birthdate to view their scores on the official webste, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023, NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates can raise objections against JEE Main Answer Key 2023 till today, April 21, 2023. To raise an objection, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Based on the grievances, NTA will publish the final answer key and result soon.

IIT Guwahati will begin the registration process for the JEE Advanced 2023 on April 30. 

JEE Main 2023 Result: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. 
  • Click on the link that reads,” Download JEE Main 2023 Result.”
  • Enter the required login details such as application number and date of birth
  • Your JEE Main 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Mains Result 2023 for Session 2 Direct link

