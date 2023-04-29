JEE Main session 2 result 2023 announced, know websites to check JEE session 2 scorecard

File photo

JEE Main 2023 Result Update: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 result today on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can apply through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE main session 2 result 2023: Websites to check

jeemain.nta.nic.in

ntaresults.nic.in

On April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023, NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates can raise objections against JEE Main Answer Key 2023 till today, April 21, 2023. To raise an objection, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. Based on the grievances, NTA will publish the final answer key and result soon.

IIT Guwahati will begin the registration process for the JEE Advanced 2023 on April 30.

JEE Main 2023 Result: Steps to Check

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads,” Download JEE Main 2023 Result.”

Enter the required login details such as application number and date of birth

Your JEE Main 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

