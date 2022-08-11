JEE Advanced 2022 registration to end today, know date, time, mode of exam, question paper pattern

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will close the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today - August 11, 2022. Candidates who are yet to fill out their JEE Advanced 2022 Application form can do so by visiting the official website - www.jeeadv.nic.in. The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam will take place on August 28, 2022. JEE Advanced 2022 registrations will end today, however, the application fee payment facility will be open till 5 pm tomorrow - August 12, 2022.

The candidates applying for JEE Advanced 2022 should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022: Mode of Examination

The JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2022 (JAB 2022).

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam will be held in a Computer Based Test Mode.

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam consists of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. The duration of each paper is three hours.

Candidates must appear in both papers.

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam: Date and Time

The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam is scheduled to take place on August 28, 2022. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 will be between 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam: Question paper pattern

The question paper will consist of three sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.