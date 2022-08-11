JEE Advanced 2022 registration to end TODAY at jeeadv.nic.in, check direct link, steps to fill out application form

File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) is all set to close the registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today - August 11, 2022. Candidates who are yet to fill out their JEE Advanced 2022 Application form can do so by visiting the official website - www.jeeadv.nic.in. The JEE Advanced 2022 Exam will take place on August 28, 2022.

The candidates applying for JEE Advanced 2022 should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 Application Form: Step-by-step process to fill out the form

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'JEE (Advanced) registration portal is open for eligible candidates to register' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration details such as login ID and password.

Step 4: Fill out the JEE Advanced 2022 application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee (as required).

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout for future use.