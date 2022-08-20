ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 108 Constable posts at itbpolice.nic.in, know salary, eligibility

File photo

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is inviting applications for 108 Constable (Pioneer) posts. The last date to apply is September 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable (Pioneer) Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Constable (Carpenter)

No. Of Vacancy: 56

Pay Scale: 21700 – 69,100/- Level-3

Post: Constable (Mason)

No. Of Vacancy: 31

Post: Constable (Plumber)

No. Of Vacancy: 21

ITBP Constable (Pioneer) Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th OR Matric Pass or its equivalent with ITI Certificate in Mason OR Carpenter OR Plumber.

Age limit: 18 to 23 years

Application Fee: Pay the examination fee online.

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ST: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Constable (Pioneer) Recruitment 2022 : Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: August 19, 2022

Last date for online application submission: September 17, 2022

ITBP Constable (Pioneer) Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test & Medical Examination.