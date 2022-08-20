Search icon
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for 108 Constable posts at itbpolice.nic.in, know salary, eligibility

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 07:31 AM IST

File photo
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is inviting applications for 108 Constable (Pioneer) posts. The last date to apply is September 17, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, itbpolice.nic.in.
 
ITBP Constable (Pioneer) Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Constable (Carpenter)
No. Of Vacancy: 56
Pay Scale: 21700 – 69,100/- Level-3
 
Post: Constable (Mason)
No. Of Vacancy: 31
 
Post: Constable (Plumber)
No. Of Vacancy: 21
 
ITBP Constable (Pioneer) Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done class 10th OR Matric Pass or its equivalent with ITI Certificate in Mason OR Carpenter OR Plumber.
 
Age limit: 18 to 23 years
 
Application Fee: Pay the examination fee online.
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-
For SC/ST: No Fee
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
 
ITBP Constable (Pioneer) Recruitment 2022 : Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: August 19, 2022
Last date for online application submission: September 17, 2022
 
ITBP Constable (Pioneer) Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test & Medical Examination.
 
