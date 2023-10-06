This Indian-origin Maths tutor takes free online classes in New Zealand, has over 33000 students

Subash Chandra takes free classes and also posts study videos on his YouTube channel 'Infinity Plus One'.

Indian-Origin Subash Chandar's free online Mathematics classes in New Zealand are quite a rage among his students, making him one of the most sought-after teachers in the country. 41-year-old Subash Chandar resides in Auckland and live-streams Maths lessons from his home in the evenings.

Chandar helps students with their NCEA Maths or National Certificate of Educational Achievement, which is equivalent to the Class 10 board examinations in India. His maths lessons are available on his YouTube channel 'Infinity Plus One'. Today, he is believed to have 33,000 students.



Subash Chandra's early life:

Subash Chandar was born in Chennai and his family moved to New Zealand when he was 12 years old. Chandar's mother was a mathematics professor in Chennai. Later, when the family settled in New Zealand, she became a mathematics teacher at a local school.

He faced a lot of failure in college while pursuing graduation in Mathematics. At the age of 18, he told his mother that he wanted to become a teacher and not an engineer. He later became a Maths teacher at Ormiston Junior College, Auckland.

Today, he is one of the most-loved Mathd teachers in New Zealand and students are all praises for him.

How did Subash Chandar begin taking his classes?

Chandar started his video tutorials in 2013 while working as a 25-year-old senior school mathematics teacher at Manurewa High School in south Auckland. The school had students from South Asia and Southeast Asia as well. "One day, I had six different kids come asking the same question within hours. So I told them, ‘I should have a camera above me and record this so that you can watch it whenever you want.’ The kids asked, "Why don’t you do it?'" The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

It was the students who gave him the idea of a YouTube channel. That is how he started posting his videos which went viral in New Zealand. News about Chandar's free resources spread. Chandar's contribution to teaching Maths started getting recognised. He was also honoured by the New Zealand Association of Mathematics Teachers.

It was in 2018 that students outside New Zealand also started joining his online classes. He then did his first live-stream of his classes in the middle of the week to prepare for exams which saw 500 students participate. Apart from sending questions in the comment box of YouTube videos, children also started sending questions on Instagram, Facebook and email.

By then he had realized that his tutorials were definitely helping children. He was not charging anything for this. Many students felt that they had to pay to participate in YouTube tutorials, however, it was all free.