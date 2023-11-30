This Indian genius earned 20 degrees, cleared UPSC exam to become IAS officer, resigned as IAS after few months due to..

Between 1973 and 1990, Dr Srikant Jichkar appeared for 42 exams at various universities. After passing the IPS exam, he resigned to take the IAS exam, which he also successfully cleared.

Dr Srikant Jichkar, a person with an astonishing 20 degrees earned from 42 universities, is the most qualified person in the country. By the age of 25, Jichkar had already accumulated 14 portfolios and secured a place in the Limca Book of Records, retaining the status of India's most qualified person.

Not only did Jichkar consistently achieve first-division results in his exams, but he also earned numerous gold medals for his academic excellence. Between 1973 and 1990, he appeared for 42 exams at various universities. After passing the IPS exam, he resigned to take the IAS exam, which he also successfully cleared.

His political journey began when he resigned from his position just four months after passing the IAS exam to participate in the first national elections.

In 1980, Jichkar became the youngest lawmaker in the country by serving in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. His career included roles as a Minister of State, a Rajya Sabha member, and a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

After an unsuccessful run in the Rajya Sabha elections in 1999, Jichkar turned to travel and pursued his creative interests, including painting, photography, and acting in plays. He traveled across the nation, delivering speeches on topics such as religion, health, and education, and also represented India at UNESCO.

However, destiny took an unexpected turn when a bus collided with his friend's car on June 2, 2004, leading to Dr. Jichkar's untimely demise at the age of 49.

Despite his relatively short lifespan, Dr. Jichkar, a doctor, lawyer, IPS and IAS officer, and politician lived a full and accomplished life. His extensive collection of 52,000 volumes in his personal library stands as a testament to his enduring passion for learning.

Srikant Jichkar earned the following degrees:

1. Medical Doctor, MBBS and MD

2. Law, LL.B.

3. International Law, LL.M.

4. Masters in Business Administration, DBM and MBA

5. Bachelors in Journalism

6. M.A. Public Administration

7. M.A. Sociology

8. M.A. Economics

9. M.A. Sanskrit

10. M.A. History

11. M.A. English Literature

12. M.A. Philosophy

13.M.A. Political Science

14. M.A. Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology

15. M.A Psychology

16. D. Litt. Sanskrit – the highest of degrees in a University

17. IPS

18. IAS