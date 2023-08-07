Headlines

Education

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: CA Foundation June result releasing today, know timings, steps to check scores

Once announced, candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 through the official website of ICAI at icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 Result Date And Time: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is set to declare the result for the ICAI CA Foundation June examination 2023 today. Reports state that the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 will be released today, August 7, 2023, by 9 pm or early morning on August 8, 2023. 

Once announced, candidates can download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 through the official website of ICAI at icai.org and icai.nic.in. 

ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Result: How to Download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in. 

Step 2: Check the CA foundation result link. 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as the registration number along with his/her roll number. 

Step 4: The ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the ICAI CA foundation scorecard and take a printout of it for further use.

The CA Foundation 2022 scorecard will include details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained, overall marks, and passing status.

