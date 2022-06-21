Haryana SSC CET Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26,000 Group C posts at www.onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in, check details

Headlines

'I stand with my union and colleagues': Priyanka Chopra extends support to Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

Odisha train accident: 3 accused railway officials sent to judicial custody

Anushka Kaushik opens up on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2, says ‘I was concerned about…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

What are yellow, orange, and red rain alerts? How to prepare when IMD issues weather warnings

Odisha train accident: 3 accused railway officials sent to judicial custody

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 directed by Christopher Nolan

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Yashasvi And Rohit Hit Hundreds, India Takes Control Of Day 2

DNA: Protests escalate in France after police shooting of teenager

DNA: Will tribal voters teach a 'lesson' to the Shivraj government?

Lokesh Kanagaraj wraps up Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo: 'This journey has been very close to my heart'

Anushka Kaushik opens up on filming intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2, says ‘I was concerned about…’

Cyrus Broacha says his Bigg Boss OTT 2 experience was 'really painful': 'It was like a concentration camp where...'

HomeEducation

lifestyle

Haryana SSC CET Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26,000 Group C posts at www.onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in, check details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via the official websites - www.onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in and www.hssc.gov.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 08:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is inviting applications for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruiting Group C posts in a lot of departments, boards, corporations, and universities. The last date to apply for the same is July 8, 2022. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via the official websites - www.onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in and www.hssc.gov.in. A total of 26,000 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

Haryana SSC CET Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'HSSC CET 2022 Registration' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as your mobile number 

Step 4: Fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the important documents. 

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Download the form that you submitted and take a printout of the same for future use. 

Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: Direct link to apply online 

Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria, application fee

The candidates should deposit the fee via online mode or through an e-Challan. Candidates need to refer to the official notification for more information on the selection procedure and educational qualifications. 

Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: Check the official notification

Haryana SSC CET 2022 Recruitment: Steps to apply 

Interested and eligibile candidates can apply for the 26,000 vacancies by visiting the official website - www.onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 8, 2022.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI: West Indies used 9 bowlers to attack Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, lord Shiva mantra and more

Who was Vijay Kumar Singh, BJP leader who died in Patna lathicharge incident? Why Bihar govt is under fire

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

DNA Special: Modi govt’s housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana hit by corruption in Rajasthan?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE