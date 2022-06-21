Haryana SSC CET Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26,000 Group C posts at www.onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in, check details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via the official websites - www.onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in and www.hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is inviting applications for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruiting Group C posts in a lot of departments, boards, corporations, and universities. The last date to apply for the same is July 8, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via the official websites - www.onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in and www.hssc.gov.in. A total of 26,000 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Haryana SSC CET Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'HSSC CET 2022 Registration' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as your mobile number

Step 4: Fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the important documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Download the form that you submitted and take a printout of the same for future use.

The candidates should deposit the fee via online mode or through an e-Challan. Candidates need to refer to the official notification for more information on the selection procedure and educational qualifications.

