GSEB SSC 10th Result 2023 Declared link ACTIVATED: GSHSEB Gujarat Board Class 10th result direct link here

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the result of Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2023 today (May 25) at 8 am. Students can check the GSHSEB Gujarat Class 10 result 2023 on the official website, gseb.org. Candidates are required to log in and enter their seat numbers to check GSEB 10th result online.

GSEB SSC result 2023: Steps to check results

Visit the official website of the board

Click on the SSC result link

Enter your credentials and log in

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

GSHSEB Gujarat Board result 2023: How to check via WhatsApp

Once released, candidates will be able to check their Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2023 via WhatsApp. To check the result, candidates will have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

GSEB SSC Result 2023: How to check marks