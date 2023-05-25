Search icon
GSEB SSC 10th Result 2023 Declared link ACTIVATED: GSHSEB Gujarat Board Class 10th result direct link here

Students can check the GSHSEB Gujarat Class 10 result 2023 on the official website, gseb.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

File photo

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the result of Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2023 today (May 25) at 8 am. Students can check the GSHSEB Gujarat Class 10 result 2023 on the official website, gseb.org. Candidates are required to log in and enter their seat numbers to check GSEB 10th result online.

GSEB SSC result 2023: Steps to check results 

  • Visit the official website of the board
  • Click on the SSC result link
  • Enter your credentials and log in
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

GSHSEB Gujarat Board result 2023: How to check via WhatsApp

Once released, candidates will be able to check their Gujarat Board Class 10 result 2023 via WhatsApp. To check the result, candidates will have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

GSEB SSC Result 2023: How to check marks

  • Step 1: Go to the official website --- gseb.org.
  • Step 2: Enter the seat series (A, B, C, S, P) and the 7-digit seat number.
  • Step 3: Login and the result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 4: Get a printout for future reference.  

