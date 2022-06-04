Google Doodle celebrates the achievements of Satyendra Nath Bose: Know everything about him

Satyendra Nath Bose Google Doodle

Google pays tribute to Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose with a creative doodle for his contribution to the Bose-Einstein Condensate. On this day in 1924, mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein who immediately recognized it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics.

The google doodle shows Bose performing an experiment. Bose has been known for his collaboration with Albert Einstein in developing a theory regarding the gaslike qualities of electromagnetic radiation (see Bose-Einstein statistics).

Satyendra Nath Bose was born on January 1, 1894 in Kolkata. He is best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s.

He was a fellow of the Royal Society and in 1954 he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India. He was also an adviser to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and later became a Fellow of the Royal Society.

A polymath, he was interested in many fields, which includes physics, mathematics, chemistry, biology, mineralogy, philosophy, arts, literature, and music. He served on many research and development committees in sovereign India.

His father was an accountant, he used to write an arithmetic problem for him to solve before leaving for work, which ignited Bose’s interest in mathematics.

At age 15, Bose began pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at Calcutta’s Presidency College and earned a Master’s in Applied Mathematics soon after at the University of Calcutta.

By the end of 1917, Bose began giving lectures on physics. While teaching postgraduate students Planck’s radiation formula, he questioned the way particles were counted and began experimenting with his own theories.

Any particle that conforms with Bose’s statistics today is known as a boson. Many scientific inventions have come from his work which includes the discovery of the particle accelerator and the God particle.