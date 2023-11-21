Father was auto driver, mother a labourer, this man worked as waiter, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS, AIR was...

This IAS officer crossed many hurdles to crack the UPSC exam. Know his inspiring story here.

We often cry on our luck and blame the 'lack of resources' for our lack of success. No matter how privileged we are, it becomes difficult to see beyond our shortcomings and actually work towards betterment. Even with ample opportunities and resources, we feel like what we have is not enough.

But, there are some people who get in the driver's seat and take command of things. Their hard work and willpower never let them down and success comes around. IAS officer Ansar Shaikh's is one such story.

Even with several difficulties and roadblocks, IAS Ansar Shaikh paved his way through and achieved success. Ansar Shaikh comes from a very humble household. His father was an autorickshaw driver from the Marathwada district, Maharashtra and his mother worked in the fields.

Ansar's younger brother Anees had to leave school in Class 7 to provide for his family and started working in a garage. Ansar's sister was married at the tender age of fifteen because of their lack of financial stability.

Ansar was always keen on his studies and carried on with his education, although, even he had to work as a waiter for some time to earn enough money to continue his education.

Ansar put in a lot of effort and excelled in his studies. In his 10th class, he secured 91 per cent. Shaikh has a degree in political science from Pune College. In 2016, Shaikh cracked the UPSC exam and became the nation's youngest IAS officer with an AIR 361.

