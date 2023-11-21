800 OTT release: When, where to watch Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic

The film 800 traces Muralitharan’s journey as he draws inspiration from his adversities and goes on to becoming a cricketing legend.

JioCinema is all set to premiere an intriguing film based on the life of Sri Lankan cricket legend, Muttiah Muralitharan, titled 800 on 2nd December for free. Starring actor Madhur Mittalas Muttiah Muralitharan, the Tamil-language biographical sports film chronicles his journey in cricket and the record-breaking moment of being the highest wicket-taker in the history of cricket.

Produced by Vivek Rangachari and directed by M.S. Sripathy, the movie has been acclaimed by audiences across India with its theatrical release in October and is now set for the grand OTT premiere on JioCinema across Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali languages.

The film traces Muralitharan’s journey as he draws inspiration from his adversities and goes on to becoming a cricketing legend. ‘800' is set in the quaint British era when Muralitharan’s grandfather's family migrated to Kandy, Sri Lanka as estate workers. As the game engulfs him and he finds his way in the cricketing field as an off-spinner, the movie highlights his commitment to the sport and his country. Raising from the ashes of a phoenix, Muralitharan’s incredible feat of being the only cricketer to take 800 test wickets has been an inspirational journey for sports aficionados across the world.

Muttiah Muralitharan shares his excitement and highlights “I am humbled and grateful that my journey has been depicted in the form of a movie. ‘800’ is every bit genuine, made with so many emotions. We have received a great response for the theatrical release and hope to see the same love from a wider audience on JioCinema. I would like to take this movie as a platform to encourage young talent to strive towards their dreams, always follow the path of truth and not let any adversity get the better of them. Cricket is the way of life for me and playing for my country has been my greatest honour.”

Madhur Mittal shared his excitement on the movie’s release on JioCinema, “I’ve always been an ardent fan of cricket and growing up, I remember watching some of the most thrilling games by the legend. Getting an opportunity to portray him on screen is truly an honour. It has been a huge responsibility on my shoulders, and at first, I was extremely nervous about how I will replicate his style and mannerisms. But post my initial meetings with him, I was in awe of the way he eased things for me and encouraged me to be authentic.

As a cricketing legend, Mr. Muralitharan has been a force to reckon with, and ‘800’ is a sincere attempt to portray the depth of his character, his tale of hard work, his consistency and his commitment. I feel it’s important that the audience watches this inspiring tale and get a sneak peek to his glorious life. I am very excited about the movie’s release on JioCinema and hope it encourages people to follow their aspirations.”

With Madhur Mittal in the lead role, the cast includes Mahima Nambiaras Madhi Malar, Narain, Nassar as MugunthanSathasivam and Aruldoss as Khader. Madhur Mittal’s role chronicles different phases of the cricketer’s life for which he underwent rigorous training having worked with a bowling coach to get every form to life on-screen.