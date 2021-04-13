DNA Special: Should CBSE cancel class 10, 12 board exams 2021 amid rising COVID cases?

In today's show, we will analyze a question for which more than one crore students and their parents are waiting. And the question is whether CBSE should conduct class 10, 12 board examinations this year? Many students, parents, and teachers are demanding that in view of rising COVID cases in the country, CBSE class 10, 12 board exams 2021 should either be postponed or cancelled.

But the government argues that by doing so, a tag will be put on these students that they got promoted without taking the board exams and they will also face difficulties in getting a good job in the future.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Monday deferred the class 10, 12 examinations. Apart from this, the state government has decided to promote the rest of the students to the next class without taking the exam. Chhattisgarh has also taken a similar decision.

Assam, Tamil Nadu and Odisha have not decided on board exams but have announced to promote the remaining students.

But the thing to understand here is that this decision of the states which postponed the board examinations will be applicable only to the students of the State Board. That is, this decision will not be applicable on the CBSE Board examinations.

The Indian government is in favor of conducting the examinations. And CBSE has also released the datesheet of class 10, 12 board exams. The examinations will start from May 4 and will run till June.

Now the question is that when lockdown and curfew has been imposed in many states and people have been appealed to stay at home, then how will CBSE conduct the examinations?

CBSE has said that keeping in mind the danger of COVID-19, examination centers will be increased from 40 to 50 percent, so that social distancing among students can be followed during the exam. Apart from this, wearing masks will also be mandatory for all the students. CBSE argues that its preparation is complete and it is in favor of conducting the examinations.

#CancelBoardExams2021 has been trending continuously on social media for the last few days as many students want the board exams to be cancelled or postponed. But today, we want to tell you three reasons due to which the chances of cancellation of these exams are less.

1. Class 10th and 12th examination numbers are used in higher education and jobs. In such a situation, if the examinations are cancelled, the students will suffer a lot of damage in the future and they will face difficulties.

2. If there are no examinations, then on what basis will the universities in Higher Education give scholarships to the students?

3. Exams cannot be conducted in online mode in India, because even now, many families do not have a smartphone. In such a situation, it will not be possible for students to take online exams. So, going to the centres is the only option to take the exam. Apart from this, there is also a fear of copying in online mode.

Apart from this, if your child is meritorious, then it is very unfair with him.

Today, you should also understand what is the situation regarding this in other countries?

All high school and university entrance exams have been banned in the UK. In France, for students who fall under the category of Higher Senior Secondary, their B.A.C examination have been cancelled. And this is the first time since 1808 that the exams have been cancelled. These examinations began during the tenure of Napoleon Bonaparte, the ruler of France.

Apart from this, schools in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Kuwait and Norway have also been closed due to COVID-19 and exams have been postponed.

There are some countries where examinations are being conducted online. These include Britain, where for the first time, students took the medical examination online.