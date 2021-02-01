Delhi University to reopen for final year students today, check details

The Delhi University on Sunday announced that final year students can attend college with 100 percent staff strength from February 1.

"Only final year students, in small batches, are allowed to visit their respective colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practicals, skill, library and related activities, as per the discretion of the respective principal, director or head in line with the UGC guidelines and SOPs," the notification read.

"Accordingly, the staff may be called to discharge the duties in the slot of 09.00 am to 05.30 pm and 09.30 am to 06.00 pm," it added.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all the DU colleges had to close down at the end of March. The classes for the university students were held online.