Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Delhi Nursery, KG, and Class 1 Admission 2023 registration begins, check steps to apply by March 15

It is important to note that the admission or merit list will be released on March 18, 2023. If parents are facing any issues with the form, they can go back to school on March 20 and March 21 and make changes to the application form.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Delhi Nursery, KG, and Class 1 Admission 2023 registration begins, check steps to apply by March 15
File Photo

Delhi Nursery, KG, and Class 1 admission registration has begun for Delhi government schools. The deadline to apply for the same is March 15, 2023. Parents must know that the admission registration form can only be filled in offline. 

READ | Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

Each section - Delhi Nursery, KG, and Class 1 - will have 40 seats for which the admission process will be held. Meanwhile, even though registration has begun, schools are not witnessing the footfall of parents. This is the reason why school principals are preparing awareness models to entice parents. It is important to note that only Delhi residents are eligible to study in government schools. Priority will be given to students as per proximity. Students living within 1 km of the area will be favoured for admission.

Delhi Nursery, KG, and Class 1 Admission 2023: Steps to fill the form

Step 1: Visit your nearest government school 

Step 2:  Take the form from the school 

Step 3: Fill in the form, attach a photo, and also the required documents 

Step 4: Submit the form in the drop box

READ | RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Board Exam Admit Card 2023 to release soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, check details

It is important to note that the admission or merit list will be released on March 18, 2023. If parents are facing any issues with the form, they can go back to school on March 20 and March 21 and make changes to the application form. The maximum age limit for nursery admission is 3 years, for KG it is 4 years and for class 1, the age limit was 5 years.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.