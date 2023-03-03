Delhi Nursery, KG, and Class 1 Admission 2023 registration begins, check steps to apply by March 15

File Photo

Delhi Nursery, KG, and Class 1 admission registration has begun for Delhi government schools. The deadline to apply for the same is March 15, 2023. Parents must know that the admission registration form can only be filled in offline.

READ | Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

Each section - Delhi Nursery, KG, and Class 1 - will have 40 seats for which the admission process will be held. Meanwhile, even though registration has begun, schools are not witnessing the footfall of parents. This is the reason why school principals are preparing awareness models to entice parents. It is important to note that only Delhi residents are eligible to study in government schools. Priority will be given to students as per proximity. Students living within 1 km of the area will be favoured for admission.

Delhi Nursery, KG, and Class 1 Admission 2023: Steps to fill the form

Step 1: Visit your nearest government school

Step 2: Take the form from the school

Step 3: Fill in the form, attach a photo, and also the required documents

Step 4: Submit the form in the drop box

READ | RBSE Rajasthan Class 10, 12 Board Exam Admit Card 2023 to release soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, check details

It is important to note that the admission or merit list will be released on March 18, 2023. If parents are facing any issues with the form, they can go back to school on March 20 and March 21 and make changes to the application form. The maximum age limit for nursery admission is 3 years, for KG it is 4 years and for class 1, the age limit was 5 years.