Date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in UP released; details inside

The date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh has been released. As per the official announcement, the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2024 will begin on February 22, 2024 and end on March 9.

The pre-board practical exam for class 12th will be conducted at the school level by the middle school principals from January 5 to January 12, 2024. The UP Board class 12th practical examination will be conducted in two phases from January 25 to February 1 and from February 2 to February 9, 2024.

The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board examinations will be conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.