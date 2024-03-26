Twitter
Education

CUET UG 2024 registration deadline today; here's how to apply

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 registration deadline is today (March 26). So, interested students must hurry as the online registration for the exam ends by 11:50 PM today.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 registration deadline is today (March 26). So, interested students must hurry as the online registration for the exam ends by 11:50 PM today.

The CUET (UG) 2024 exam is scheduled between May 15 and May 31, 2024. The examination will be conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) in a hybrid format (computer-based/pen-and-paper). The results are expected to be out on June 30.

Here's how to apply for CUET UG 2024

  1. Go to the CUET UG 2024 exam official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.
  2. Click on the CUET UG 2024 application form link.
  3. Open the new candidate registration page.
  4. Register yourself to proceed.
  5. Log in using your credentials and fill out the application form.
  6. Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  7. Click on submit and download the page.
  8. Keep a hard copy with yourself for future references.

The CUET UG is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) every year. This exam offers students the opportunity to apply for admission into all central universities and other participating institutions across the country.

