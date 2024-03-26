CUET UG 2024 registration deadline today; here's how to apply

Education
The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 registration deadline is today (March 26). So, interested students must hurry as the online registration for the exam ends by 11:50 PM today.
The CUET (UG) 2024 exam is scheduled between May 15 and May 31, 2024. The examination will be conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) in a hybrid format (computer-based/pen-and-paper). The results are expected to be out on June 30.
Here's how to apply for CUET UG 2024
The CUET UG is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) every year. This exam offers students the opportunity to apply for admission into all central universities and other participating institutions across the country.