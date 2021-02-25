CSIR NET 2020 result released, here's how to download from direct link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET 2020 result on Thursday (February 24). Candidates can visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR UGC NET 2020 exam was conducted on November 9, 21 and 26 last across various centres except Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, where the exam was conducted on November 30. The exam in these regions was rescheduled in wake of the cyclone 'Nivar'

To check the results, students will have to go to the official website and enter their application number and date of birth along with the security pin.

"The candidates who appeared in the test may login into the website, using their application number and date of birth. The result has been finalized by CSIR only after addressing all the queries/representations received from the candidates till stipulated date of 04/12/2020," the NTA said.

Here's how you can check your CSIR NET 2020 result and download it:

1. Visit the website ntaresults.nic.in2. Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin3. Download it for future reference

The CSIR NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility for Assistant Professor/Lecturers as well as Junior Research Fellowship for the students who post graduated from science stream.