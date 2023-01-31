Search icon
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Last day today to apply for 1458 ASI, HC posts, check salary and other details

A total of 1458 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can apply for the same via the official website - www.crpf.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 01:15 PM IST

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is all set to end the recruitment process today for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno and Head Constable (HC) Ministerial. A total of 1458 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for interested and eligible candidates to apply for the same is January 31, 2023 - today. The deadline was extended from January 25, 2023. Candidates can apply for the same via the official website - www.crpf.gov.in.

To apply, candidates must have passed an Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a board or university recognised by the Central/State Government. The age limit is from 18 to 25 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Details of the vacancy 

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts
Head Constable (Ministerial): 1315 posts

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Official Notification for candidates

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary/Pay Scale 

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): Rs 29,200-92,300
Head Constable (Ministerial): Rs 25,500-81,100

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Dates to remember 

The last date to submit the application form is January 31, 2023
Admit card release date: February 15, 2023
The test is expected to be conducted between 22-28 Feb 2023.

The recruitment will be done based on the rules of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The CBT (Computer-based Test), as well as the Skill Test, will be in two languages - Hindi and English. The CRPF vacancies will be filled on the All India Basis. For more information, visit the official website - www.crpf.gov.in.

