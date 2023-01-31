CRPF Recruitment 2023: Last day today to apply for 1458 ASI, HC posts, check salary and other details

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is all set to end the recruitment process today for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Steno and Head Constable (HC) Ministerial. A total of 1458 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date for interested and eligible candidates to apply for the same is January 31, 2023 - today. The deadline was extended from January 25, 2023. Candidates can apply for the same via the official website - www.crpf.gov.in.
To apply, candidates must have passed an Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a board or university recognised by the Central/State Government. The age limit is from 18 to 25 years as of the closing date of receipt of the application.
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Details of the vacancy
Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts
Head Constable (Ministerial): 1315 posts
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Official Notification for candidates
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Salary/Pay Scale
Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): Rs 29,200-92,300
Head Constable (Ministerial): Rs 25,500-81,100
READ | SBI CBO Recruitment Exam 2022 result out at sbi.co.in: See steps to download here
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Dates to remember
The last date to submit the application form is January 31, 2023
Admit card release date: February 15, 2023
The test is expected to be conducted between 22-28 Feb 2023.
The recruitment will be done based on the rules of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The CBT (Computer-based Test), as well as the Skill Test, will be in two languages - Hindi and English. The CRPF vacancies will be filled on the All India Basis. For more information, visit the official website - www.crpf.gov.in.