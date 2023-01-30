Search icon
SBI CBO Recruitment Exam 2022 result out at sbi.co.in: See steps to download here

SBI CBO Recruitment exam 2022 result has been declared at sbi.co.in.

Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) Circle Based Officers (CBO) exam 2022 result has been released. Candidates who appeared for the SBI CBO Exam 2022 can now check their results from the official website--sbi.co.in. The SBI CBO exam was conducted on December 4, 2022.

This SBI CBO recruitment 2022 drive is being conducted with the aim to fill a total of 1422 vacancies. Of these, 1400 are regular vacancies and 22 are backlog vacancies. The Final merit list would be prepared based on the normalisation of marks scored in the Online Test and Interview.

SBI CBO result 2022: Know how to check

  • Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers
  • On the homepage, click on admit card link under “RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS”
  • Next, click on the result link
  • SBI CBO result merit list will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take print out for future reference.
