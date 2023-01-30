Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

RPSC ARO Model answer key 2023 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check, objection window, and important details

RPSC ARO model answer key 2023 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

RPSC ARO Model answer key 2023 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check, objection window, and important details
RPSC ARO Model Answer Key 2023 | Photo: Pixabay

Rajasthan Public service commission (RPSC) Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Department) Scrutiny Examination 2022 model answer key has been released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the RPSC ARO exam 2023 can now check the model answer key from the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC ARO exam was conducted between August 29 to August 30.

The RPSC ARO answer key 2023 has been released for Agriculture chemistry, Plant Pathology, Horticulture, and Entomology.

The window to raise objections for the RPSC ARO Exam 2023 is between February 1 to February 3, 2023, till midnight. Candidates can raise objections through SSO Portal. Candidates must note that a fee of Rs 100 per question.  

Read: HPTET Result 2022: HPBOSE HP TET November results declared at hpbose.org, get direct link here

RPSC ARO model answer key: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ARO answer key link
  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the answer key
  • Take the printout for future reference. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
From Chakrata to Auli, it's snowing all over in Dehradun, see PICS
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian cricketer Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of International cricket
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.