RPSC ARO Model answer key 2023 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: How to check, objection window, and important details

RPSC ARO Model Answer Key 2023 | Photo: Pixabay

Rajasthan Public service commission (RPSC) Agriculture Research Officer (Agriculture Department) Scrutiny Examination 2022 model answer key has been released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the RPSC ARO exam 2023 can now check the model answer key from the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC ARO exam was conducted between August 29 to August 30.

The RPSC ARO answer key 2023 has been released for Agriculture chemistry, Plant Pathology, Horticulture, and Entomology.

The window to raise objections for the RPSC ARO Exam 2023 is between February 1 to February 3, 2023, till midnight. Candidates can raise objections through SSO Portal. Candidates must note that a fee of Rs 100 per question.

RPSC ARO model answer key: Know how to check