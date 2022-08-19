Chhattisgarh Board registrations: CGBSE extends class 9 to 12 registrations dates, know how to apply at cgbse.nic.in

File photo

The deadline for registration of schools and private candidates into Classes 9 to 12 has been extended by the Chhattisgarh Board of School Education (CGBSE). The last date to register for Classes 9 to 12 is now August 25, 2022. Candidates can go through the official notice available on the official website of the school board – cgbse.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date for registration was August 16, 2022. However, this date has been extended till August 31, 2022.

CGBSE Registrations 2022: Steps to apply

Go to the official website -- cgbse.nic.in

Click on the online application form link available on the homepage

Download and fill out all the details on the application form

Attach all the documents required such as scanned copies of signatures, photographs, etc.

Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.

CGBSE Registrations 2022 Notification – Direct link

This year nearly 8 lakh students appeared in Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022. Suman Patel and Sonali Bala have topped the class 10th exam with 592 marks out of 600. Their pass percentage is 98.67 percent.

The CG Board 12th result 2022 pass percentage is 79.30 percent. Chhattisgarh Board 10th pass percentage is 74.23 percent.