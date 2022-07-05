CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 tentative dates announced, steps to check scores on UMANG App, DigiLocker

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results by July 13, 2022, and the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results by July 15, 2022, as per reports. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was earlier all set to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 (Term 2) on July 4, 2022, and July 10, 2022, respectively.

Students will be able to download the Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of the Board - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in. Students will also be able to check their results on www.digilocker.gov.in or the DigiLocker app and UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the UMANG App

Step 1: Open the UMANG App on your phone.

Step 2: Sign in using your login details such as your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Click on 'All Services'

Step 4: Click on the 'CBSE' option.

Step 5: Click on the class you want to check results for.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 7: Your Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the DigiLocker App

Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option.

Step 3: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.