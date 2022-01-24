Headlines

Education

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: Board likely to announce results SOON, check marks here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: CBSE is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result soon

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 24, 2022, 06:54 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result soon. Students of Classes 10 and 12 have been waiting for their Term-1 results for sometime now with bated breath.

Though CBSE has not yet announced the Term-1 Results 2022 date and time, but students are advised to check the official websites - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in for updates and schools will also be updated about the result declaration. 

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 were expected to be released on January 15, but have been delayed. Meanwhile, the Board has released the Term-2 sample question papers on the official website and Term-2 exams are slated to be conducted in March-April 2022. 

How the Board divided the exams

The CBSE Board divided the exams into two segments in view of the pandemic situation in the country.

Both segments, CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-1and Term-2 and will cover 50% of the rationalised syllabus.

Term-2 exam will constitute subjective based questions and the exam timings will be increased as well.

In 2021, CBSE cancelled Board exams due to Covid and assessed students through a different formula.

Many students were not satisfied with Board exam results and some even filed a plea in Supreme Court.

In case, Term-2 exam gets cancelled, the Board results may be prepared on the basis of Term-1 exams.

Where to check results

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

cbseacademic.nic.in

How to check marks on CBSE official websites

Visit CBSE Board's official website 

Look for the link on the homepage which says, 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' 

Enter the required credentials like your roll number, date of birth and school number 

Click on the login button 

Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will be displayed on screen 

Download the mark sheet and take the printout for future reference. 

