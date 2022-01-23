CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result to be out tomorrow? Know websites, steps to check scores

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result and lakhs of students are waiting anxiously for their scores. According to media reports, the result can be expected on the official website tomorrow.

Though no official announcement in this regard has been made yet, the board is speculated to release the CBSE board exam 2022 term 1 result tomorrow, January 24, on its official website. Once released, students will be able to check their results on cbse.gov.in.

Earlier, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result was supposed to be released on January 15 on the official website. It is expected that the official date announcement for the results will be made on cbse.gov.in anytime soon.

Once released, the CBSE board exam 2022 term 1 results for class 10 and 12 students will be released on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Feed in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

Step 4: Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Step 6: Students can save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 term 1 can also check their results through the DigiLocker app and website, and through the UMANG app.

DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

UMANG app

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app is also likely to host the CBSE results, and candidates will be able to check their scores by entering their roll numbers and dates of birth.