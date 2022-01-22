CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1: Result likely to be declared on THIS date - Steps to check score

Lakhs of students are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the result of the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam. As per media reports, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam result is likely to be declared on January 24, 2021.

However, officials have said that there was no date has been decided at this point in time and the information would be shared on the official website cbse.gov.in.

Sources in the Board have also said that the Board has not set any date for the declaration of results as the evaluation process is underway, however, most of the work is complete.

Once released, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Feed in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

Step 4: Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Step 6: Students can save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

Here are other ways in which you can check your score:

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India.

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS.