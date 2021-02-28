CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 practicals to start on March 1 - Check guidelines here

CBSE Practical exams 2021

In important news for the students appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams this year, the practical evaluation of class 10 and class 12 is going to start from tomorrow (March 1). As a relief for both the students and the schools, the CBSE previously allowed the practical exams to be completed by the end of the Board theory exams on June 11.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the CBSE brought forth a set of guidelines for class 10, class 12 practical exams. The evaluation is going to be based on projects and internal assessment and the practical exams are going to be conducted in the schools. The school authorities are mandated to upload the marks of class 10, 12 students in the practical exams just after the evaluation.

The schools are advised to take care of and implement COVID-19 protocols while conducting class 10, class 12 Board practical exams. The schools will be following the guidelines of their respective local governments too and if they do not follow them, the practical exams are going to be cancelled. In such a case, the students will get their practical exam marks depending on their scores in the theory paper of the same subject.

The CBSE, in a letter to the principals and heads of schools, said that both external and internal examiners would be there when the schools conduct class 10, class 12 practical exams. A Board-appointed observer will supervise the practical exams too.

As for the protocols, the CBSE advised that the students of class 10, 12 appearing for the practical exams be divided into sub-groups of 25 students each. The students and the teachers will be required to follow social distancing and wear masks during the exams. The schools are required to sanitise the labs before the exams and make sure that there are different entry and exit ways.