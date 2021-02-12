CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams: Practical exam dates, guidelines, SOPs - check latest updates here

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has come out with guidelines for Practical Exams 2021 for class 10 and 12. The CBSE has written a letter to the principals and heads of affiliated schools regarding the dates of the practical examinations and the guidelines that need to be followed.

The CBSE has allowed the schools to finish the practical exams by the last day of the theory exams. It means the CBSE schools can conduct class 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021 from March 1 to June 11, 2021.

In further relaxation, the CBSE is going to allow the schools to reconduct the Practical Exams 2021 for students who could not appear for them the first time. Still, the schools have been instructed to report to the CBSE's regional office so that a new external examiner can be appointed for the practical exam.

The students and school authorities should note that the CBSE schools need to conduct Practical Exams 2021 through an external examiner. They can not be held just with internal examiners. If the latter happens, the marks of students scored in the Practical exams would be cancelled and they would be marked on an average scale of the marks they get it theory exams.

The CBSE schools need to upload the marks scored by students in the Practical Exams 2021 immediately on the portal for the same.

Here are some COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines that need to be implemented for CBSE classes 10, 12 Practical Exams 2021:

- Social distancing can be ensured by dividing a batch of 25 students in two sub-groups for the practical exams

- Hand sanitisers need to be provided in all the laboratories and the labs need to be sanitised after each batch of practical exams

- Students and examiners should face the same direction instead of towards each other during the viva voice.

- Laboratories should have proper ventilation and doors and windows should stay open and exhaust fans switched on during the practical exams

If the schools fail to implement these protocols, the CBSE can levy a fine of Rs 50,000 for non-compliance.