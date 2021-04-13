CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 CANCELLATION: BIG update students need to know

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country, the clamour to either cancel the upcoming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 or to conduct the exams in online mode is getting louder with each passing day. Some reports claimed that the Education Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials are discussing to defer CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to Indian Express, Education Ministry sources said that it seems ‘difficult’ to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Eams 2021 at this time. The report added that while the Central government is open to postpone the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2012, CBSE officials believe that the exams are in May and it is too early to take a final call on the cancellation of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.

Apart from lakhs of students and parents across the country, several politicians and celebrities have also urged the government to reconsider its decision to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 in May.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank mentioning that it will not be possible to follow COVID-19 protocols at exam centres. “The Government and the CBSE board might want to consider whether they are prepared to own the legal liability for students or others who might be severely affected by the disease in this manner,” she said.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also supported the call to cancel CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021. “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives”, the actor tweeted along with a video appeal.