CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result to be out soon? Know latest updates here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result on its official website, but has started gearing up for the Term 2 examinations, which are set to be conducted in March.

Earlier, it was expected that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results would be released on the CBSE website on January 15, but the results stand delayed. Now, it is being speculated that the CBSE board exam results will be out by the end of this month.

Though media reports suggest that the results will be released by the end of January, no official update regarding the CBSE term 1 result has been made by the board on its official website. Candidates have been advised to keep a regular check on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, for all the latest updates.

When released, students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams 2022 term 1 will be able to check their scores on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in. Results will also be made available through the DigiLocker website and application.

How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Feed in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

Step 4: Once submitted, your classes 10 and 12 results will show on the screen

Step 6: Students can save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

Check CBSE result 2022 through DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

It is likely that the CBSE term 1 results 2022 stand delayed due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, and its impact on the evaluation process of the papers. The board is expected to make an official announcement regarding the CBSE board result date soon.