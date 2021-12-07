CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam: BIG update on OMR sheet students must know

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam latest updates: In a significant development, an official notice has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the method of responses on the OMR sheet and the new notice is going to be effective from December 7, 2021.

It is to be noted that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Exam will conclude on December 11 and December 22, 2021, respectively. The candidates can visit CBSE's official website i.e. cbse.gov.in for all the latest updates.

As per the official notice, “It has been observed that sometimes evaluators cannot differentiate between small letters during evaluation. This is taking more time in the evaluation of OMR.” It further added, “It is therefore directed that the examinations to be conducted from 7th December, 2021 to till the end, in the OMR options will be marked by the candidates in capital A, B, C, and D as per the correct response. This decision is being taken in the midst of the conduct of examinations.”

The CBSE has directed all school Principals to inform the teachers going for invigilation duty and to the students to follow these directions.

According to the notice issued by CBSE, following actions on OMR sheet evaluation must be taken:

- Assistant Superintendents must announce instructions that responses must be given in capital A, B, C and D and not in small a, b, c, and d.

- Invigilators must ensure that all the candidates are giving responses in capital A, B, C and D.

- The observer should ensure that responses are given by the candidates in capital A, B, C and D.