CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results to be DECLARED soon: How to download marksheet from Digilocker? Find here

Lakhs of CBSE Class 10, 12 students across the country are waiting eagerly for the declaration of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 results and the CBSE is expected to declare class 10, 12 board exams 2021 result 2021 in the coming days.

Speaking to ANI, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had informed that CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 would be declared by July 20 and CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 results is expected to be released by July 31.

Once released, students will be able to check their marksheets on the official website of the board – cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. But it is likely that the official website may crash due to heavy traffic on the result day and in that case, students can access their CBSE board results 2021 via DigiLocker and UMANG platforms.

CBSE Class 10, 12 students can also check their scores via SMS and alternate websites such as results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 results: Steps to Access Marksheet on DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in – You can also download the DigiLocker app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the link for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Step 3: For Class 10 results, select Class 10 passing certificate or Class 10 marksheet; For class 12 results, select Class 12 passing certificate or Class 12 marksheet

Step 4: Login to your account using CBSE registered mobile number and check your result

Step 5: You can also use your Aadhaar Card number to log in

Step 6: Download the marksheet for future reference.

Candidates can also access their results through SMS on their mobile and email IDs.

SMS: <CBSE10>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Sent on 7738299899.

Via telephone:

For Delhi: 24300699

Other parts: 011-24300699