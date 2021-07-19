CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result tomorrow? Here's what CBSE said

Earlier, it was reported that the CBSE is planning to release CBSE Class 10 Board Exam result 2021 by June 20.

As lakhs of CBSE Class 10 students are waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to make any official announcement regarding the release of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result.

Earlier, it was reported that the CBSE is planning to release CBSE Class 10 Board Exam result 2021 by June 20 but it seems unlikely that the CBSE would be able to release CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result tomorrow due to delay in marks submission. According to reports, CBSE is yet to finalise the class 10 result date yet.

Over 21.5 lakh students across the country are waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result, Exoerts maintain that the CBSE would not delay the declaration of result anymore and the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result is expected to be released this week itself. Once declared, CBSE class 10 result 2021 online on its official portals — cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

It may be recalled that CBSE Class 10 Board Exam was cancelled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. While the class 20 marks will be given as per the usual practice for the practical marks, the 80 marks dedicated to theory will be divided into three sections - 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

Along with releasing the results online on cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE also shares the mark sheet of the students on Digilocker. The Digilocker app does not require the students to have CBSE Roll Number to access their result as they use their Aadhar Card number and the mobile number which was used for registering with CBSE to check their marksheet.