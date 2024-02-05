CBSE Admit Card 2024: Know when, where to download CBSE class 10th, 12th admit cards online

Twitter
FIFA World Cup 2026: Tournament begins on June 11, Mexico gets opener

Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Shakti wins Best Global Music Album, see full list of winners

Elon Musk took illegal drugs with some Tesla, SpaceX board members: Report

Delhi-NCR Weather update: 'Yellow alert' issued for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, check rain forecast

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

India vs England Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: IND look to bowl out ENG, tie series 1-1

Delhi-NCR Weather update: 'Yellow alert' issued for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad, check rain forecast

Britain's King Charles appoints his first female equerry

9 must-watch Bollywood spy thrillers

Eggs vs Chicken: which is better for you?

5 Bollywood films, including 3 superhits of 2023 that have not been released on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

This star filmmaker was to direct Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra replaced him because…

CBSE Admit Card 2024: Know when, where to download CBSE class 10th, 12th admit cards online

CBSE to release the CBSE Class 10th Admit Card 2024 and CBSE Class 12th Admit Card 2024 at cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 06:39 AM IST

CBSE Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to release admit cards or hall tickets for Class 10th and Class 12th final examinations on its official website, cbse.gov.in soon. As per reports, CBSE Admit Card 2024 for Class 10th and Class 12th board exams will be released this week. CBSE board exams 2024 for Class 10th and Class 12th  will begin on February 15, and ahead of that, hall tickets will be issued to candidates. Once released, the hall tickets for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 board examinations will be available to candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 12 board exam will begin on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024, while the Class 10 board exam will start on February 15 and will end on March 13, 2024. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in single shifts every day from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Candidates will get their roll numbers, the name of the exam centre, and the examination reporting time, among other information, on their CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit cards once released.

CBSE Class 10th, and 12th admit cards 2024 will be released on the website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

  • Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
  • Click on Pariksha Sangam link 
  • A new page will open where schools will have to select the school's link.
  • Again click on the exam activities link and a new page will open.
  • Click on the CBSE Admit Card 2024 link 
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
