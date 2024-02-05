CBSE Admit Card 2024: Know when, where to download CBSE class 10th, 12th admit cards online

CBSE to release the CBSE Class 10th Admit Card 2024 and CBSE Class 12th Admit Card 2024 at cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Admit Card 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to release admit cards or hall tickets for Class 10th and Class 12th final examinations on its official website, cbse.gov.in soon. As per reports, CBSE Admit Card 2024 for Class 10th and Class 12th board exams will be released this week. CBSE board exams 2024 for Class 10th and Class 12th will begin on February 15, and ahead of that, hall tickets will be issued to candidates. Once released, the hall tickets for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 board examinations will be available to candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 12 board exam will begin on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024, while the Class 10 board exam will start on February 15 and will end on March 13, 2024. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in single shifts every day from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Candidates will get their roll numbers, the name of the exam centre, and the examination reporting time, among other information, on their CBSE Class 10 and 12 admit cards once released.

CBSE Class 10th, and 12th admit cards 2024 will be released on the website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024: Steps to download