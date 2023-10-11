CAT 2023 Admit Card to release on this date at iimcat.ac.in, check step-by-step process to download

CAT 2023 exam will be conducted in three separate slots throughout the day. The first slot will be held from 8:30 am to 10:30 pm, the second one from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third one from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, has finally released the release date of the Common Admission Test (CAT) admit card 2023. The CAT 2023 Admit Card is all set to release on October 25 and candidates will be able to download the same via the official website - www.iimcat.ac.in starting from 5 pm.

As per the official notification, the CAT 2023 Exam will be held on November 26, 2023. The entrance exam will be conducted in three separate slots throughout the day. The first slot will be held from 8:30 am to 10:30 pm, the second one from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third one from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

CAT 2023 Exam will consist of three sessions, with a total duration of 120 minutes, and will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT).

CAT 2023 Admit Card: Step-by-step process to download

Step 1: Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Registered Candidate Login on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your CAT login credentials: user ID and password.

Step 5: Your CAT admit card will be displayed on the screen once all the information is verified

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

Along with the CAT 2023 Admit Card, candidates will also have to carry with them valid photo identification documents to the exam centre which include an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN card, College/University ID, Passport, or Driving license.