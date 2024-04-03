Twitter
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Scrutiny process starts today; check how to apply for re-checking

The scrutiny process allows students to have their answer sheets reviewed for any possible errors. The BSEB Class 10 scrutiny application link and compartment exam application link will be activated on April 3 (Wednesday) and remain open till April 9 (Tuesday).

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

On Sunday (March 31), the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Bihar Board Class 10th Result at 1:30 pm. In case students who appeared for the exam and are unsatisfied with their matric results, can apply for a re-checking/re-evaluation through a scrutiny process.

The scrutiny process allows students to have their answer sheets reviewed for any possible errors. The BSEB Class 10 scrutiny application link and compartment exam application link will be activated on April 3 (Wednesday) and remain open till April 9 (Tuesday). The results of the BSEB compartment exam are expected to be announced by May 31.

It’s important to note that students will also have to pay a fee of Rs 120 per paper to apply for the scrutiny process.

BSEB Class 10th Result: Check how to apply for scrutiny

  • Go to the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on the BSEB 10th scrutiny link available on the homepage.
  • Enter your credentials including roll code, roll number, and registration number.
  • Login using the system-generated application ID.
  • Choose subjects for scrutiny, or re-checking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject.
  • Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using a credit card, debit card, or net banking.
  • Submit the application form. 
  • Download the page and keep a printout of it for future reference. 

