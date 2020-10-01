Headlines

Education

Bihar BEd CET 2020: LNMU expected to announce results today; here's how to check

The online counselling for the admission process would then begin from October 3, 2020.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2020, 09:57 AM IST

The Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) Result 2020 is expected to be announced today on the official website of the exam, which is, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. 

For the uninformed, the Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga conducted the Bihar BEd CET 2020 this year. In addition to this, candidates are also advised to keep checking the official website of the exam - bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in - to get the latest update about the when and how the results will be out. 

The Bihar BEd CET 2020 result was expected to be declared by September 30 evening. However, the results were not announced yesterday and are likely to be declared today on October 1. The online counselling for the admission process would then begin from October 3, 2020.

Step-by-step process to check Bihar BEd CET 2020 result

1. Open the official website of the exam - bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

2. After that, click on the Bihar BEd CET 2020 result notification available on the homepage which will redirect you to the login page 

3. Enter your registration/application number, password/date of birth and click on submit to view your result

4. Download your result and also take a print out of the same for further reference

The Bihar BEd CET 2020 examination was conducted on September 22 in which more than one lakh student appeared. The Lalit Narayan Mithila University had released the Bihar BEd CET 2020 provisional answer key on September 24, 2020, and candidates were allowed to submit objections against answer keys till September 27.

 

