BHEL Recruitment 2021 for 300 Apprentice posts, apply at bpl.bhel.com - Details here

BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL), Bhopal has invited applications for recruitment to the post of ITI Apprentice vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to visit bpl.bhel.com and apply for the same. Candidates can apply for the BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on or before February 22, 2021.

Around 300 vacancies of Apprentice posts will be recruited through this recruitment process.

BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

BHEL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 300 vacancies, out of which, 80 vacancies are for Electrician, 80 for Fitter, 30 each for Machinist Composite, Computer (COPA/ PASAA), 20 for Welder (Gas & Electric), 20 for Turner, and 5 each for Draughtsman (Mechanic), Electrical Mechanic, Mechanic Motor Vehicle, Machinist (Grinder), Mason, Painter (General), Carpenter, and Plumber.

How to apply for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

Visit the official website of BHEL (Bhopal), i.e., bpl.bhel.com

On the homepage, click on "Jobs & Career"

Under the "Current Openings," click on "ITI Trade Apprenticeship 2021-22"

Fill the application form in the prescribed format

Upload all the relevant documents and click on the submit option.

Here's the direct link for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification - 10th/High School passed from a recognized Board and having ITI certificate in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

Age Limit - 14 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.